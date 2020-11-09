Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 412 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 201.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 34.0% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $284.24 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $304.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.38 and its 200 day moving average is $260.17.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.13.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

