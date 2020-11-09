Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $959,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,209,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,759.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,187.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,791.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,530.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,478.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

