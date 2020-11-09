SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target Raised to $60.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $24.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.83.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $49.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,135.78 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $900,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,898 shares in the company, valued at $56,225,387.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $151,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,253,050 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter worth $52,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter worth $53,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

