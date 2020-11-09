RSM US Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,991 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $62,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 844.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.12.

NYSE:T opened at $27.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $195.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.48. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

