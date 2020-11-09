RSM US Wealth Management LLC Has $999,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 8.9% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 50,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Intel by 2.4% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 60,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 119,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $45.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.64. The company has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

