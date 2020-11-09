Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. 140166 boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,759.73 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,791.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,530.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1,478.37. The firm has a market cap of $1,187.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

