Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,274 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.6% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 10.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 7.0% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 21.0% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.13.

NYSE:HD opened at $284.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.17. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

