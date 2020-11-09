Realty Income (NYSE:O) versus Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Critical Contrast

Realty Income (NYSE:O) and Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $2.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Healthpeak Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Realty Income pays out 84.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Healthpeak Properties pays out 84.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Realty Income has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years and Healthpeak Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Healthpeak Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

73.5% of Realty Income shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Realty Income shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Realty Income and Healthpeak Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realty Income 24.94% 3.96% 2.13% Healthpeak Properties 14.60% 4.57% 2.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Realty Income and Healthpeak Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realty Income $1.49 billion 13.65 $436.48 million $3.32 17.47 Healthpeak Properties $2.00 billion 7.57 $45.53 million $1.76 15.95

Realty Income has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Healthpeak Properties. Healthpeak Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Realty Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Realty Income and Healthpeak Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Realty Income 0 3 11 0 2.79 Healthpeak Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Realty Income currently has a consensus target price of $67.77, indicating a potential upside of 16.86%. Given Realty Income’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Realty Income is more favorable than Healthpeak Properties.

Volatility and Risk

Realty Income has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthpeak Properties has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Realty Income beats Healthpeak Properties on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants. To date, the company has declared 601 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 51-year operating history and increased the dividend 107 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth.

