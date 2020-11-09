Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on Qorvo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price target on Qorvo from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Qorvo from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.63.

Get Qorvo alerts:

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $147.27 on Thursday. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $152.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $181,108.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,345 shares in the company, valued at $5,954,580.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $127,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,239.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,043. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 915.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 171.2% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 35.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.