Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,861,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.14.

Shares of DE stock opened at $247.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.21. The company has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $250.37.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

