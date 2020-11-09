Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 126.1% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 498.2% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $29.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.70. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on COP shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.42.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

