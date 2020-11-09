Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Sells 784 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. cut its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 349,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,171,000 after purchasing an additional 87,284 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 15.8% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 20.7% during the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 13.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ED. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.86.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $77.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.51.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

