Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Sells 393 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 67.7% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,586,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,946,000 after buying an additional 640,859 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,556.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 679,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,590,000 after buying an additional 638,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,282,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,567,000 after purchasing an additional 637,407 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in CME Group by 613.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,779,000 after purchasing an additional 511,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in CME Group by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 884,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,939,000 after purchasing an additional 378,433 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CME. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $181.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $150.59 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.37.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total transaction of $349,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at $622,484.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,441 shares of company stock worth $3,388,931. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

