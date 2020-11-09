Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Sells 2,139 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in General Electric by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 176,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in General Electric by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 46,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in General Electric by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 103,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $8.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

