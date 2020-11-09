Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Sells 19,359 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,359 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,010,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,827,000 after acquiring an additional 491,203 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 33.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,881,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,690 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 64.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,509 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 89.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,398,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,618,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,222,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO opened at $38.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.00. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $101.87.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

