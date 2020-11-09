Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Sells 1,813 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 369.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge upgraded Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sysco from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $60.86 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

