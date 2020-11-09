Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Sells 1,024 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,511,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,290,000 after acquiring an additional 347,363 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,732,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1,105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,658,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,623 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,603,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 1,601,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,138,000 after purchasing an additional 185,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Capital news, CEO R. Kipp Deveer purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,048,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael K. Parks purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $36,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,631.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 140,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,070. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.15. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.90 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

