Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.5% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 94.7% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 66,629 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 567,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.8% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.9% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T opened at $27.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.48. The company has a market cap of $195.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several analysts recently commented on T shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

