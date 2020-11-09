Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $161.29 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $171.26. The stock has a market cap of $87.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.19.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Langenberg & Company lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.11.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,260 shares of company stock worth $4,075,496 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

