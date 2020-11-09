Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Purchases 332 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.43 per share, for a total transaction of $284,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,612.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 9,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,996.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,019.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 29,580 shares of company stock valued at $804,696 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $30.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.82. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of -121.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $889.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELAN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 target price for the company. Cleveland Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

