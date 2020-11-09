Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Purchases 201 Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,558,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,884,000 after buying an additional 226,963 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 525.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 260.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $213.73 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $138.11 and a fifty-two week high of $216.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.01 and a 200-day moving average of $198.55.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

