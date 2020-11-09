Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Has $730,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,902 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 26.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,364 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 714.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 570 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in FedEx by 11.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 50,253 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in FedEx by 6.6% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 9,613 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 10.5% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $399,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $192,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,716 shares of company stock valued at $29,380,552. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDX opened at $279.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $293.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Raymond James raised their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $243.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.46.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

