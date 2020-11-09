Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Acquires New Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $763,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ServiceNow from $562.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on ServiceNow from $486.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.77.

NOW stock opened at $535.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.29 and a 52-week high of $537.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $495.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.42. The company has a market capitalization of $100.20 billion, a PE ratio of 151.61, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 762 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.36, for a total value of $329,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,070.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.48, for a total value of $12,483,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,985.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,935 shares of company stock worth $46,557,238 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

