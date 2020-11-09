Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Acquires 89 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $42,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $327.62 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $340.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.57.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

