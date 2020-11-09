Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Acquires 2,440 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 7.1% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 49.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,029,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,431,000 after purchasing an additional 342,614 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Pfizer by 9.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Pfizer by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 87,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Pfizer by 2.6% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 495,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFE shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.54.

NYSE PFE opened at $36.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

