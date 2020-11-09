PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $583,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,172 shares of company stock worth $13,193,588. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $138.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.65. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $139.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.44.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

