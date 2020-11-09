Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Announces $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th.

Pool has raised its dividend payment by 76.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Pool has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pool to earn $8.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

Shares of POOL opened at $382.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Pool has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $391.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.92.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pool will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti raised their price target on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,281 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.20, for a total transaction of $7,629,712.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,806,372.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 17,360 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.98, for a total value of $6,579,092.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,024,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,107 shares of company stock valued at $26,000,118. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

