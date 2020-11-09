Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 27.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 23.6% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 8,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 29.3% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 13,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2,026.8% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 123,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 117,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $46.68 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

