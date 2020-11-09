Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Increased by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.54.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE opened at $36.40 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.