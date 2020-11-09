Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 6.2% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 36,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,133,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,956 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 20,148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,471,000 after purchasing an additional 41,102 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 32,857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD opened at $284.24 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $304.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.17.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Argus lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.13.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

