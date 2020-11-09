Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 6.2% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 36,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,133,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,956 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 20,148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,471,000 after purchasing an additional 41,102 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 32,857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of HD opened at $284.24 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $304.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.17.
Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Argus lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.13.
In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
The Home Depot Profile
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
