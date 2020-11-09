Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 184 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,893 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,595 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $780,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,704 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $224,716,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $379,444,000 after acquiring an additional 700,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,912,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,481,067,000 after purchasing an additional 607,918 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.13.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $284.24 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

