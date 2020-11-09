Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after acquiring an additional 114,032 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,617,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 48,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,202,000 after acquiring an additional 24,538 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,759.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,187.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,791.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,530.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,478.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

