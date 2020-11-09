Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,209 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,576,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,292,133,000 after purchasing an additional 256,321 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,317,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,002,182,000 after acquiring an additional 391,277 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,816,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,368,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,393 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,135,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157,152 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,759,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,034,209,000 after acquiring an additional 540,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $58.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.61 and its 200-day moving average is $57.44. The stock has a market cap of $242.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.05.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

