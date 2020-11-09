Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,884 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,793,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,733,000 after purchasing an additional 378,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,029,000 after buying an additional 37,693 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.3% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 403,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.0% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 28,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 17.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HDB opened at $63.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $65.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HDB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

