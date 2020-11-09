Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 12.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 991,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,383,000 after acquiring an additional 241,250 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,261,000 after acquiring an additional 153,614 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 396,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,607,000 after acquiring an additional 22,537 shares during the period. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,940,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 381,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,409,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $327.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.57. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $179.45 and a 12 month high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

