Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,305,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,762,000 after purchasing an additional 33,597 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,011,000 after buying an additional 53,889 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,030,000 after buying an additional 886,435 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,839,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,393,000 after buying an additional 286,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,140,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,267,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAG opened at $36.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.60.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

