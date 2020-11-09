Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,137 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

PNC stock opened at $114.68 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

