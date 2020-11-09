Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 12.2% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 85,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 17.7% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 159,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 24,043 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 157,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.40 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.54.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

