Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,217,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,061 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,821,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,847,000 after acquiring an additional 496,930 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,756,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,616,000 after acquiring an additional 213,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,634,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,021,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.63.

ETN stock opened at $109.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.08. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $111.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

