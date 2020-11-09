Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 2,408 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 14.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 173.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $42,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS opened at $64.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.36.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

