Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 21,473 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,473 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 24.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 26.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 13.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 130.8% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 439,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after buying an additional 248,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.22.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Robert L. Rosen purchased 5,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $70,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael K. Parks purchased 3,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $42,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 140,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ARCC opened at $14.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.12. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.90 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

