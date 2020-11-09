Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 150.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Entergy by 35.9% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 657.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 20,087 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Entergy by 267.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after buying an additional 83,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.07.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $104.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $135.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.61.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.