Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,425,000 after acquiring an additional 477,208 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,605,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,964 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,831,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,409,000 after acquiring an additional 120,567 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,159,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,028,000 after acquiring an additional 156,254 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anthem stock opened at $313.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.52 and a 200 day moving average of $274.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $334.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. On average, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.27.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

