Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 3,980.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FMC from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Rowe lifted their price objective on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.81.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $108.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.43. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $113.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

