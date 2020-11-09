Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 858 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.25.

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.08, for a total transaction of $986,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.08, for a total value of $420,046.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,936.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,374 shares of company stock valued at $70,630,930. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $478.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $482.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.03. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

