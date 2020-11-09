Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 450 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 562.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In other news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 791 shares in the company, valued at $41,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,040. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $59.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.06. The stock has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.