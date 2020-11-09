Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 434 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in Visa by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.10.

V stock opened at $198.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $385.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.75 and a 200-day moving average of $194.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

