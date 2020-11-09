Pacific Center for Financial Services Has $181,000 Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pacific Center for Financial Services lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Facebook were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Facebook by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in Facebook by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1.2% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $293.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $818.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,719 shares of company stock worth $9,621,254. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

