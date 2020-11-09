Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 49.9% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,516,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,660,000 after acquiring an additional 505,000 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 61.1% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,955.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,035,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 260,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,243,000 after acquiring an additional 29,521 shares during the period.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS stock opened at $63.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.60. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.13.

About Otis Worldwide

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.