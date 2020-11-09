Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 72.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $998,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,617,552.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

NUE stock opened at $48.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

